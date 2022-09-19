Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: world leaders gather inside Westminster Abbey ahead of state funeral
NHS workers will walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession following the funeral.
The United Kingdom will say a final ‘goodbye’ to Queen Elizabeth II when she is taken to her final resting place in Windsor Castle following a state funeral in Westminster Abbey.
The funeral of the late monarch is set to be watched by more than four billion people, according to some television experts.
Last updated: Monday, 19 September, 2022, 10:47
King Charles III makes his way to lead the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey
The King and the Prince of Wales passed Horseguards Road in a car at 10:31am.
The Duke of Sussex was in a car behind them.
They waved at the cheering crowds as they drove past.
Boris Johnson and wife Carrie arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral
Former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, have arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral.
Mr. Johnson resigned officially as prime minister when he visited the Queen two days before her death in Balmoral in Scotland.
Then Prince of Wales, Charles, became King Charles III at the moment of his mother’s death.
Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years-old and is the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom
Foreign dignitaries have been greeted at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walked through the doors shortly after 10am.
Stay with us today as we bring you all of the before, during and after coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in Westminster Abbey, the streets of London and Windsor Castle.