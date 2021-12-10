How to look after you and your mental health this Christmas

Christmas is almost upon us, but with all the joy that the season brings to many, for others it is anything but the most wonderful time of the year.

It can be a difficult time for many people, for many different reasons.

Around 26 per cent of people suffer poor mental health during the festive season.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With this in mind, here are some key ways, advised by experts, to safeguard our mental health this festive season.

Make sure to prioritise time for yourself

With work Christmas parties and family gatherings in full swing, it can be quite difficult to make time just for you.

As lovely as catching up with friends and family can be, constantly being surrounded by people can leave you feeling socially drained - especially if dealing with personal issues.

It is important to strike a balance and allocate yourself some solid ‘me time’ amid all the fun.

Try immersing yourself in arts and crafts

From reducing stress levels to easing anxious thoughts, engaging in arts and crafts can have very positive effects.

Try making some DIY Christmas decorations for the home. As well as reaping the mental benefits, you’ll be saved from spending money on store-bought decorations.

Make a bid to take some time out from social media

During the run up to Christmas, it’s common for people to post about what they’re up to. For individuals who spend Christmas alone, or who may be mourning the loss of a relative, seeing the upbeat content of others can be especially hard.

Many fall into the habit of making comparisons through what they see on social media, and so may not appreciate what they do have. With this in mind, taking a break from social media over Christmas may do wonders for your wellbeing.

Keep your body as active as you can.

Due to shorter days and dark nights, it can be hard to find the motivation to stay active.

Keeping fit is very important, especially if you struggle with your mental health over the festive period. Even going for a walk in the fresh air every day will help to make you feel better.

Limit alcohol consumption and don’t feel pressured to drink in excess

Delamere’s recent drug and alcohol survey found that one in four adults increased their alcohol consumption in the last year. This season, it is expected that many people will continue to over-indulge on the booze - but doing this has a negative impact on wellbeing.

Heavy drinking interferes with chemicals in the brain that regulate mental health. While a drink may relax us, it’s important to know that overconsumption of alcohol can contribute to feelings of depression and anxiety in the long run.

Facts you should know about alcohol

Talk to loved ones

Whether they are near or far, always try to confide in loved ones if you are struggling. If the festive season is especially tough for you, make sure your friends and family are aware of this.

You could inform them of triggers that have a negative impact on your mental health, and they can help to ensure you avoid these this Christmas. By voicing your concerns, you’ll feel like you aren’t struggling alone.

Give back to the community if you can.

Acts of kindness make you feel good about yourself. From helping The Salvation Army to donating to, or working with food banks, there are numerous causes you can contribute to over the festive period.