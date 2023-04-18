Channel 4 has announced they will air a documentary surrounding the ‘problem’ with Prince Andrew as part of their ‘alternative schedule’ on May 6 - the day of King Charles III’s coronation.

It comes as Channel 4 has announced a shake-up for their coverage on the day, with the platform working to “provide an escape from the pomp and ceremony” allowing viewers who may not want to watch the coronation, a channel they can tune in to.

‘Andrew – The Problem Prince’ will air as part of Channel 4’s coronation programme. It will see Emily Maitlis speak in detail about her infamous Newsnight interview with the Duke of York in 2019.

Following the interview from four years ago, in which Prince Andrew was grilled over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Duke stepped back from public life and has rarely been pictured since.

It will be part of a two-part series which will feature archive footage and an interview with former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister and access to palace insiders, Channel 4 has announced.

