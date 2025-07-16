Almost half of women have received sexist insults while playing sports - such as they 'throw like a girl', they 'look like a man' or are 'not strong enough'.

A poll of 3,000 female sports players found other unwanted comments included being told women weren’t as good at sports as men (42 per cent), or women in sport were inferior or ‘soft’ (32 per cent).

The main source of unwanted comments came from male strangers on the street (47 per cent) and male athletes (44 per cent), as well as male coaches (36 per cent).

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, deputy chief medical officer at AXA Health Insurance, which commissioned the research, said: "It can be a lose-lose situation for women sometimes.

“Despite the progress which has been made to improve access to women’s sport, the research shows there’s still a long way to go to making sport an equal playing field for all.

“Comments about physical ability or derogatory statements about gender have no place in sport or exercise.”

The research went on to find other barriers for women, with 39 per cent saying their participation in sport was impacted negatively by menstrual health and 29 per cent reporting low energy levels.

Olympian Sam Quek, who won gold for Team GB at the Rio Olympics in the women’s hockey, said: “Speak up and you’re difficult – stay quiet, and you’re weak.

“As a woman in sport, I’ve experienced and also heard a number of insults, problems and accusations.

“’Oh, she’s hormonal, oh, she’s on her period, she throws like a girl, she’s not strong enough – the list is endless.

“One area in women’s sport which I have loved to see evolve is the menstrual cycle and women’s periods, because whether you like it or not, it does affect sporting performance.

“We are not using it as an excuse, we just needed a greater understanding.”

The research showed 78 per cent feel female sportswomen don’t get the credit they deserve, even though 94 per cent of parents consider it’s important to set a good example to kids with regards to exercise.

Worryingly, 58 per cent of those who have been subjected to sexist abuse admitted it made them consider quitting sport altogether.

To address the imbalance, 88 per cent said coaches, officials, spectators and those in the sporting community need to do more to stop sexist abuse.

Speaking out when they see abuse (74 per cent), promoting equal opportunities (65 per cent) and giving praise to women when they deserve it (56 per cent) are the top suggestions to help improve culture for women in sport.

Dr Bradshaw added: “Sport and exercise – from running to rugby, lacrosse to lifting weights – can have huge benefits both physically and mentally, and help keep bones, joints and muscles healthy as we age.

“It’s important we ensure that women are treated fairly, so we need to normalise flexing training plans to suit women’s needs, such as using the stages of the menstrual cycle to benefit training.

“We know that certain stages of the cycle women can feel more fatigued, but there are stages where they might feel stronger, too – so they can use this to their advantage. Women menstruating are also more likely to suffer injuries, so this should be factored into training plans.

“And as female athletes get older, we need to ensure they have the confidence to challenge expectations and reset their own priorities to find what works best for them, rather than giving up entirely.”

Sam Quek added: “Sport for me is magical. It’s for everyone. To any female involved in sport who has been told they’re too much – you’re not, you’re you. And to any female who has been told we’re not enough, we are enough.”

Sexist abuse faced by women playing sports:

Being told women aren’t as good at sports as men Mocking or belittling women’s sports as inferior or “soft” Being told that you “throw like a girl” as an insult Sexual comments or harassment during or after playing sports Being wolf whistled Being told you're “too emotional” to handle high-pressure situations Being told you should “smile more” while playing Criticism focused on appearance instead of athletic performance Being asked about relationship status or family plans instead of their skills Doubts cast on your sexuality for playing “masculine” sports