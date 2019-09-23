You can now recycle empty crisp packets in Dacorum

There’s a new flavour of crisps in Hemel Hempstead - and it tastes of... environmental-friendliness?!

Because Dacorum Borough Council has introduced two new crisp packet recycling facilities to mark Recycling Week 2019.

Residents are encouraged to save and store their crisp packets and bring them along to the two public recycling points at The Forum, in Marlowes, and Herts County Council’s Apsley Campus in Brindley Way.

These two points will act as a trial, and if the scheme is a success the council promises to roll out more drop-off points across the borough.