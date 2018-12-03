Woodhall Farm Cubs are live on radio

Woodhall Farm Cubs at Radio Dacorum
As part of their World Challenge badge, Cubs from the Woodhall Farm group visited Radio Dacorum, where they were each asked a question live on air, chose a song to play and learned about the technology.

Meanwhile, Beavers had a tour of the county council chambers.

Cub leader Michael Albon said: “Thanks to both Councillor Colette Wyatt-Lowe and the team at Radio Dacorum for giving up their time to show us around.”

Some spaces will be available to join Woodhall Farm Beavers (aged five-and-three-quarters to seven) in January.

To enquire, visit www.hemel-scouts.co.uk/join