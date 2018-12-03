Woodhall Farm Cubs are live on radio

As part of their World Challenge badge, Cubs from the Woodhall Farm group visited Radio Dacorum, where they were each asked a question live on air, chose a song to play and learned about the technology.

Meanwhile, Beavers had a tour of the county council chambers.

Cub leader Michael Albon said: “Thanks to both Councillor Colette Wyatt-Lowe and the team at Radio Dacorum for giving up their time to show us around.”

Some spaces will be available to join Woodhall Farm Beavers (aged five-and-three-quarters to seven) in January.

To enquire, visit www.hemel-scouts.co.uk/join