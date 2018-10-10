Woman ‘verbally abused’ by neighbours over ambulance visit for 87-year-old dad

A woman whose 87-year-old father was being treated by paramedics was “met with a torrent of abuse and threats” from neighbours whose driveway was blocked.

Gillian Bennett was at her father’s home in Isenburg Way, Grovehill, when they dialled 999 for an ambulance on Sunday evening.

However, she was then verbally abused by neighbours who were unhappy at the ambulance blocking access to their home for 30 minutes before her widower father was taken to hospital.

Gillian told the Gazette: “The ambulance crew were only halfway through tending to him when a strange chap starting banging on the door wanting the ambulance to move.

“I said I’d speak to the crew, but they obviously had to treat Dad first and they then took him to hospital.”

Gillian’s father Raymond has lived in his home for 22 years, and now has a number of complicated and serious life-threatening conditions. As a result his daughter is living with him for the forseeable future.

Although Gillian went to see the neighbours to explain the situation she says she was met with a torrent of abuse from a man and woman, and the woman then came to her home a few minutes later.

Gillian added: “I have had hundreds of people commenting on Facebook. I’d like to thank them for their support.”