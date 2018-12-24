Woman sexually assaulted in the afternoon in Hemel

Sexual assault suspect Dec 15 2018
Police would like to speak to this man following a sexual assault in Hemel Hempstead.

The incident happened in an alleyway between Wolsey Road and Maynard Road at 2pm on Saturday, December 15.

A 50-year-old woman was walking in the direction of the hospital when she was approached by a man who  attempted to engage her in conversation.

She carried on walking but the offender then touched the victim inappropriately.

The victim went into  the hospital and the offender followed, but left when the victim began speaking  to someone.

Detective Constable  Katherine Stevens said: “I want to reassure the victim and the community that we are doing all we can to identify the offender. We are following several lines of enquiry.

“Do you recognise the  person pictured? We believe that he may have been in  the area at the time of the  incident and witnessed  what happened, or have  information that could help progress the investigation.”

If you know the person  pictured, or have any  information, please email  Det Con Stevens via katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency  number 101, quoting  reference 41/56519/18.

You can also report  information online at www.herts.police.uk/ Report, or speak to the force communications room via  online web chat.

Alternatively, you  contacting the independent  charity Crimestopper,  anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their untraceable  online form at www.crimestoppers.uk.org