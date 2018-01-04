Woman's appeal for help to visit stricken mum in Hemel Hempstead Hospital

The daughter of a 94-year-old woman is desperate for help so she can visit her stricken mother in hospital.

Catherine Hiscox, who like her mother Ellen has recently fractured bones in her body after suffering from a fall, cannot drive and says that taxis are so expensive from her home on the Manor Estate to Hemel Hempstead Hospital, that she is unable to attend as much as she would like.

And she hopes that some good Samaritans in the local area might be able to help her visit her mum more regularly.

“Life is so difficult coping alone,” says Catherine, who is now the only occupant of her Apsley home after mother was admitted to hospital.

“I hope and pray 2018 will be happier and healthier for us all. Mum is in the Simpson Ward after she fell and fractured her hip in October. Then about two weeks ago she fell in the hospital and fractured her wrist.

“But I also fell and fractured my elbow when I was out shopping for her. We’ve both had operations. We have no other family around and I am the only one who can visit her, but it’s so expensive getting taxis – it’s nearly £9 each way.”

Catherine admits it has been a difficult end to 2017 –but she’s hoping 2018 could be more positive if someone could help transport her to the hospital.

She added: “I would be willing to pay petrol money to someone so I could get a lift. It would be such a big help.”

Could you make 2018 a better start for Catherine? Contact thegazette@jpress.co.uk or call 01908 651 313 if you can help.