Woman in 80s dead after M25 crash involving lorry near Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision on the M25 yesterday (Wednesday, March 27).

The collision happened shortly before midday at junction 20, near Kings Langley.

News

Four vehicles were involved – a Citroen C3, a blue Nissan Qashqai, a silver BMW 318d M Sport and a white lorry.

A woman, aged in her eighties, died as a result of her injuries.

A man, also aged in his eighties, sustained serious injuries and he remains in hospital at this time.

PC Neil Crosier, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the woman’s family who are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“If you saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, please get in touch.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of what happened. If you can help please contact me on the non-emergency number 101 or through email at

neil.crosier@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting ISR 290 of March 27.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org