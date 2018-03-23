Woman cyclist sadly dies after road collision in Hemel Hempstead

A cyclist has sadly died after being involved in a road traffic collision in Hemel Hempstead.

The woman, aged in her 50s, suffered serious head injuries after the incident at the roundabout junction with St Albans Road and White Hart Road, shortly after 9.15am on Wednesday, March 21.

She has not yet been officially named by police.

For reasons unknown at this stage a blue KA was in collision with the cyclist, who was taken to a London hospital via air ambulance for treatment.

Sadly, despite medical staff’s best efforts she passed away yesterday afternoon (Thursday March 22) with her family by her side. The driver of the KA was uninjured.

Now officers investigating the collision are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

Sergeant Paul Stanbridge, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life as a result of this incident, leaving her family devastated, and our thoughts are very much with them at this difficult time. We are continuing to investigate the cause of this collision.

“It happened at a busy time of day on a main road through the town, so the incident would have likely been witnessed by many people.

“Similarly if you saw what happened prior to or following the collision, we would be very interested in speaking to you.

“Lastly, we are appealing to those motorists who were travelling on that road at around 9.15am on Wednesday, and have dash cams fitted to their vehicles, to please share their footage with us as you could have captured vital evidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Paul Stanbridge via email paul.stanbridge@herts.pnn.police.uk or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 180 of March 21.

Alternatively, if you have any information about this incident you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.