Witnesses to car park altercation in Hemel Hempstead urged to contact police

Witnesses to a row that turned physical in Henry Wells Square are being sought by Herts Police.

The incident took place in the square's car park in Grovehill between 4.10pm and 4.50pm on Saturday February 17.

It is alleged that there was a verbal and physical altercation involving three women and a man. As a result, three assaults were reported to police and two public order offences (verbal abuse).

PC Nicholas Mann, who is investigating, said: “Whilst there were three reports of assaults, none of the victims were seriously injured.

“We have been carrying out a series of enquires into this incident, including viewing local CCTV and speaking to witnesses. However we are now seeking further independent witnesses to the incident.

“If you were in the area at the time and recall seeing an altercation between a group of people, please contact me.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mann by email to nicholas.mann2@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/1676.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.