The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Hemel Hempstead today (Wednesday) with heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit the county.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and transport disruption, forecasters have warned.

The official weather warning is in place from 2-10pm today, although it has already started raining in many parts of the county this morning.

The Met Office is predicting that some areas could see 40mm of rain fall in two to three hours.