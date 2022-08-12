Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum residents will not have a hosepipe ban despite the Environment Agency officially declaring that southeast England is in a drought.

Affinity Water has announced that while water restrictions are unlikely at this stage, it will continue to assess the situation closely.

This news comes as England had the driest start to the year since 1976 with rivers and reservoirs drying up due to the hot weather.

The water company said that while it does not need to bring in a temporary use ban at this time, it is asking customers to consider their water usage carefully to help protect the environment.

Joe Brownless, director of customer experience and technology said: “Everything we do balances the needs of our customers to have high quality, affordable water with the need to protect the environment and ensure a long-term sustainable supply of water.”

Harvey Bradshaw, Environment Agency executive director for the environment and chair of the National Drought Group, said: “The current high temperatures we are experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and our water environment.”

Water Minister Steve Double said: “We urge everyone to manage the amount of water they are using in this exceptionally dry period.”

He added: “All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies.