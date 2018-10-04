Wear pink and help cancer research says MP for Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Hempstead’s MP is urging people to get in the pink and help vital research.

Sir Mike Penning added a splash of pink to his usual attire to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser, which will take place on Friday, October 19 to raise money for research.

He was joined by over 200 other parliamentarians in Westminster, all encouraging people across the UK to take part on wear it pink day and raise money for Breast Cancer Now, taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at work, school or in your community. All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to the charity.

Sir Mike said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease. That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone to take part in wear it pink day.

“Wear it pink is a great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research. As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit!

“Breast cancer affects so many people in Dacorum, so I hope that everybody will get involved this October and support this very important cause.”

Joining the politicians at Westminster was Donna Fraser, four-time Olympian for Great Britain and Breast Cancer Now ambassador. Donna, 45, retired from participating in professional athletics after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, aged just 36.

Visit wearitpink.org/2018MP for further details, fundraising ideas and how to register for your free fundraising pack.