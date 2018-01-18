WATCH: Terrifying moment drunk driver crashes into Hemel Hempstead car park

A drink driver has narrowly avoided jail after crashing his car in Hemel Hempstead - risking the lives of his two passengers.

Ross Edmonds, aged 26, of Bowmans Court in Hemel Hempstead, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 16).

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released CCTV footage of the crash to highlight the dangers of drink driving

He was given a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years and a six month curfew from 7pm to 7am. He has been banned from driving for two years and must pass an extended test to regain his licence.

The court heard that Edmonds had been drinking in the town centre when he decided to get behind the wheel. His two friends were travelling with him when the collision occurred in the early hours of March 12, 2017.

Herts Police has released CCTV footage of the crash to illustrate the dangers of getting behind the wheel when over the limit.

PC Daniel Webb said: “This drink-driver drove down Maxted Road at speed and failed to turn at the junction with Swallowdale Lane. Instead CCTV footage shows the vehicle leaving the ground and crashing into the car park of a business premises, narrowly missing an electrical substation.

“He not only put his own life at risk but also the life of his two passengers. His reckless behaviour could have also put other road users and wider members of the public at risk of serious injury or even death.

“This CCTV footage demonstrates how good driving judgement is compromised when a motorist has been drinking alcohol, which also creates a feeling of overconfidence and slows down your reactions.”

The legal drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which equates to roughly four units of alcohol for men and three for women before you become legally unfit to drive.

This is a rough figure though, as it is impossible to say how many units or drinks 35 micrograms represents, as each person metabolises alcohol at different rates.

PC Webb added: “Any amount of alcohol will negatively affect your ability to drive. We advise that if you’re drinking, even just one, please don’t drive. Instead arrange for an alternative way to get home.”

If you suspect someone is going to drive while under the influence of drink or drugs, call 999 immediately.