Wanted man has links to Tring as police appeal for help

Police are on the hunt for a wanted man who has links to the Tring area.

James Bierman, aged 40 and of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license terms.

He has links to St Albans and Luton, as well as Tring.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.