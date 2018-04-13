Vote to see Hemel band on festival stage

Hemel band Codename Colin have been shortlisted in a competition to play at an alternative music festival – but they need your votes.

From their home in the back room of Hemel’s Rose and Crown pub to the Cambridge Junction, the ska-punk band Codename Colin have come a long way since they started in 2016.

And now they’re looking for the support of their home fans to win the chance to play at Hertfordshire’s Slam Dunk South Festival 2018, alongside headliners including Good Charlotte and Jimmy Eat World.

The six-piece band are one of five acts shortlisted to play on the festival’s Rock Sound Breakout stage.

Frontman and guitarist Charlie Gabriel said: “I’ve been going to the Slam Dunk festival for the past eight years and the artists I’ve seen on stage there are who inspired me to start my own ska-punk band.

“The fact that we now have this opportunity to play on the same stage is mind blowing – winning this competition would be a dream come true.

“Please take a second to vote for us and help us get there. It would really mean the world to us.”

Codename Colin will be performing for free on the Rainbow Stage in Hemel town centre on Sunday April 22 to rally local support.

The public have until April 29 to vote at bit.ly/VoteColin