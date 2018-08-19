Vote of confidence for Hemel baby yoga teacher

A Hemel mum who runs baby massage and baby yoga classes has won a Teacher of the Year award.

Formerly an Early Years schoolteacher, Collette Bruce fell in love with Baby Yoga after attending lessons with her son Ren when he was eight weeks old, and started studying for a diploma with Blossom and Berry Baby Massage & Yoga.

Colette graduated with a combined diploma in parental support, baby massage, baby yoga and toddler yoga, and has since trained to teach children’s yoga as well.

She runs classes from a newly built studio in her garden, as well as in the community, and she also runs school yoga classes, where she teaches not just the pupils but also the teachers and support staff.

Recently, Blossom & Berry teachers from around the world voted for their most inspirational teacher and Colette, 36, was the winner.

During August Colette is offering free consultations to parents with babies at Jungle Mania in Hemel.

For more details, see www.littlelotusbaby.co.uk

www.facebook.com/ thelittlelotusbaby