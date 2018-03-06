Volunteer extreme weather drivers come to the aid of Hospice at Home nurses in Dacorum

For the second time this winter, volunteer drivers have come to the aid of Hospice at Home nurses to help them reach patients in need during atrocious weather conditions.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s volunteer Extreme Weather Drivers’ Team consists of members of the local community who offer their services and their 4x4 or snow-adapted vehicles to ensure Hospice at Home nurses can deliver care to patients in their own homes.

Hospice at Home nurses like Jenny Roberts and Rebekha Bell visit patients to administer essential medication and keep them comfortable, while also providing support and reassurance for family members.

They were helped out in the snow by Jonathan Tweed from Tring, who helps nurses carry out several visits during the bad weather.

Jenny said: “We knew when we came into work on Friday morning that we would struggle to reach a particular patient who lives up a long, narrow lane on a hill, but it was vital for us to get there to give the medication needed.

“So it was wonderful to be able to call on Jonathan and his 4x4 to get us there. It was a great weight off our minds and I felt completely safe sitting in the back of his car being taken to where we needed to be.”

Rebekha added: “It’s not just us who are grateful to the drivers for what they do, the families we visit feel exactly the same way.

“On Friday both the families that Jonathan took us to invited him in to wait in the warm while we cared for our patients. One of the patients was so pleased to see us and thanked Jonathan profusely for bringing ‘her girls’ to see her.”

Speaking about his volunteering, Jonathan said: “I know how vital it is for people to get the care they need and I’m just pleased that I am able to help.

“I don’t mind being called out and will do all I can to assist, day or night. I find it very rewarding to be able to help these families in our local community who are already facing difficult times and if by helping I can also relieve pressure on the NHS and emergency services, then that’s a bonus too.”

To find out more about joining Rennie Grove’s team of volunteer Extreme Weather Drivers please call 01442 890222 or 01727 731000 or email volunteer@renniegrove.org.