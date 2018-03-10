Volunteer cops helping out at busy nightspots in Dacorum

Dacorum’s pubs and clubs are being given extra policing resources during their busier weekends.

Herts Police’s Specials’ Public Order Support Team (SPOST) is already proving a success –the team has made six arrests, reviewed 23 licensed premises and have run checks on 100 door supervisors.

The SPOST officers can administer advanced first aid and are trained and equipped to provide the initial police response to major incidents.

The group comprises a team of specially trained volunteer police officers from across the county, who pool their efforts during their weekend night-time duties.

In total 40 officers support the team and have undergone specialist training in public order, legislation, responses to critical incidents and case file preparations for the role.

The team has been getting involved in venue licensing checks – to ensure venues are keeping up with the terms of their licences – and enforcement when public disorder incidents arise.

Special Chief Inspector Tim Wade said: “SPOST has been a great success since its launch last year and has been making a real difference in supporting regular officers, and reducing incidents of crime and disorder.

“Our Special Constables have completed 989 hours of additional volunteer hours between them. This is a great achievement from them.”