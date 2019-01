Around 30 firefighters tackled a major blaze at a two-storey office block building in Maylands, Hemel Hempstead last night (Wednesday).

Six appliances were called to a first-floor fire at The Progression Centre, in Mark Road, at around 4pm yesterday (December 9).

Major fire at Maylands

All office staff working at the building were evacuated safely and there were no causalities.

Herts Fire confirm the blaze was put out at around 6.30pm and 15 firefighters remained on scene to damp down hot spots.

More to follow.