Van driver ‘seriously’ injured in three-vehicle collision in Hemel Hempstead

A young man suffered serious injuries after his van crashed into two cars in Hemel Hempstead last week.

Emergency services were called to Bennetts End Road at 8.45pm, last Thursday (October 25) after reports of a multiple vehicle road traffic collision.

For reasons unknown, a white Nissan Kubistar van had crashed into a silver Volkswagen Passat before hitting a grey Ford Focus.

The van driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to Watford General Hospital with serious injuries. He is in a stable condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a man, suffered facial injuries and the driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 40s, suffered an injury to his knee.

Officers are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incident near to Alldicks Road.

PC Oliver White, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “The collision happened in a residential area so there will have likely been a number of people in the area at the time who may have seen or heard what happened.

“I have already made a number of enquiries in order to determine the circumstances around the collision and these remain ongoing, but if you have any information that you believe could assist my investigation, then please make contact.”

lYou can contact PC White by emailing oliver.white@herts.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, or reporting information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting ISR 776 of October 25.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crime stoppers-uk.org