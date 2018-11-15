Use your skills as trustee of Herts homelessness charity

Homelessness charity Emmaus Hertfordshire is calling for new people to join its board of trustees.

Emmaus Hertfordshire provides a home for as long as needed and meaningful work for up to 39 people, known as companions, who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

As an Emmaus companion, people are offered a supportive long-term home, as well as the opportunity to gain valuable skills through working in the charity’s six second-hand shops in Hemel Hempstead, Tring, St Albans, Harpenden, Hertford and Barnet. The trustees play an important role, bringing their skills, knowledge and experience to help in the development and governance of the charity.

Rosie Fraser has been a trustee at Emmaus Hertfordshire since 2013, and became co-chair earlier this year.

Rosie, a self-employed heritage consultant, said: “I became a trustee after discovering how unique the Emmaus model is. I have experience in property development, landlord and tenant issues, project management and fundraising.

“I wanted to use these skills to support others less fortunate than myself, and this role has given me the opportunity to drive the growth of the social enterprise, which has included identifying and opening new shop premises.”

Emmaus Hertfordshire is looking for people with professional backgrounds including planning, quantity surveyor, building surveyor, architect, structural engineer, ICT, health and social care, finance, communications, advertising, retail, direct marketing, fundraising and events management.

Trustees meet as a board six times each year and individual trustees may also get involved in other ways.

To apply, contact 01727 817294 or community@

emmausstalbans.eu

See www.emmaus.org.uk/hertfordshire