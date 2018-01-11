UPDATE Teenagers hospitalised after stabbing: More information from police

Herts Police have released more details of the stabbing incident which took place in Hemel Hempstead town centre on Tuesday night.

The offence took place near to the rainbow monument on Marlowes, between 7.45-8pm.

It is believed that an argument between a group of teenagers resulted in two of the boys being stabbed by what is reported to be a kitchen knife.

The first victim, a 17-year-old, suffered several stab wounds to his torso, while the second victim, a 16-year-old, suffered a slash wound to his back.

The offender is believed to have left the area in a taxi.

Paramedics were called and both boys were taken to hospital for treatment. They are both in a stable condition.

It is believed that the victims and the offender are known to each other.

Detective Sergeant Paul Perkins said: “I would like to reassure the community that this type of crime is unusual in Hemel Hempstead, and at this stage we do not believe this was a random attack.

“We are doing everything we can to trace the person responsible but we would be very keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us.

“Equally, if you saw anyone running from the scene or leaving the area in a vehicle, please get in touch.”

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/284, or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.