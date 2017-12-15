UPDATE: 14-year-old boy died in Leighton Buzzard train collision

British Transport Police have revealed that a 14-year-old boy was the person struck by a train in yesterday’s tragic collision at Leighton Buzzard.

There were major delays throughout yesterday evening while emergency services spent hours attending the scene.

A British Transport Police spokesman said they were called at 3.59pm yesterday to reports that a person had been struck by a train.

Speculation on social media that the victim was a teenager was not confirmed by British Transport Police until this morning.

Many took to Twitter, including soul singer Beverly Knight, to offer condolences to the victim’s family.

More on this to follow.