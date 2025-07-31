Make sure to check if your flight is disrupted if you are flying today! 👨‍✈️

UK flights are still facing disruptions after a technical fault.

The air traffic control system went down on Wednesday.

But while the system is back more disruption is expected.

Hundreds of flights across the UK were disrupted after a fault to the air traffic control system yesterday (July 30). The Nats’ system went down due to a technical issue for around 20 minutes.

The problem has since been resolved but our sister title National World warns that disruption is expected to continue. Flight analysts Cirium have said 84 departures and 71 arrivals were cancelled on Wednesday.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has warned that “continued disruption is expected” at airports today (July 31). She said: “Passengers should check with individual airports for advice.”

Major airports like Manchester, Gatwick, Heathrow, and Birmingham were among those affected by the disruption. If you have a flight soon, you might be wondering what are the best apps to check if you could face delays or cancellations.

FlightRadar24

UK flights are facing more disruptions after an air traffic control issue | THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

Described as the world's most popular flight tracker, FlightRadar24 is said to be the number one Travel app in over 150 countries. It allows users to track planes and flights across the globe with real-time updates.

Flighty

This app promises to give users real-time updates, the fastest alerts, and delay predictions. It might be particularly useful over the next 24 hours or so - as the disruption continues at UK airports.

FlightAware

Another popular one, FlightAware provides real-time flight tracking, nearby flight tracking, and the ability to replay past flights. It also integrates weather radar and allows users to set alerts for gate or terminal changes.

Flight Tracker

On the App Store, this app is described as follows: “Track any flight live with The Flight Tracker. Join 9M+ users getting real-time notifications, weather, route maps, airport info, and Live Activities on iPhone.

“Flight delays. Unclear gate changes. Last-minute cancellations.”

FlightView

This app offers free flight tracking. Like the others on this list, it provides real-time flight information.

FlightView lets you track upcoming and in-air flights, and receive status alerts via push notification. You can also use it to check gate assignments, delays, and cancellations.

Your airline’s app

Befitting the modern age, airlines now have their own apps - which can be used for checking-in, getting your boarding pass, and for updates on your gate and flight time. Ryanair, Jet2, and EasyJet are just some of the airlines to have apps - simply search on Play Store or App Store.

