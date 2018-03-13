Two women arrested in connection with Hemel Hempstead murder investigation

Police have confirmed that they have made two arrests today in connection with a murder investigation in Hemel Hempstead.

A man was stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning in Saturn Way in Highfield.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene despite their best efforts to revive him.

Now Hertfordshire Police has confirmed that two woman have been arrested following the incident.

They are a woman aged in her 40s from Tring and a woman aged in her 30s from Hemel Hempstead. They both remain in custody at this time.