Two teenagers charged with rape in Hemel Hempstead

Two teenagers have been charged with rape following an incident in Hemnel Hempstead, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident occured at 1am in Two Waters Road on Saturday, March 30.

Specialist support is being provided to the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, and officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team remain in the area while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances around what happened.

Anyone who may have information about the incident, or who was in the area on Saturday around midnight to 1am, is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/29033/19.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Hemel Hempstead, have been charged with rape of a female aged 16 and over and remain in police custody. They appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today (April 1).

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact Herts SARC for practical and emotional support. The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org