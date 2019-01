Two people suffered injuries in a three-car collision this morning in Kings Langley High Street.

Police were called to the scene at 7.31am and closed the road while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Three vehicles were involved – a black Volvo S40, a silver Honda Jazz and a white Audi A6.

A woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and the driver of the Audi was also hospitalised.

Recovery has been arranged for the Volvo and Honda.

More to follow.