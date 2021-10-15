Two anti-vax protesters arrested after approaching teenagers at school in Hemel Hempstead

Two anti-vax protesters who were approaching teenagers at a school in Hemel Hempstead have been arrested.

Police were called at around 3.25pm on Wednesday, October 13, to reports of a protest near a school in St Agnells Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "It was reported that a small group of people were handing out leaflets to pupils.

Police stock image

"Two of the people then reportedly entered the school grounds and began acting in an intimidating manner.

"Officers attended and two people were arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Education Act – namely trespassing and causing a nuisance/acting in an intimidating manner on school grounds."

One of the parents is warning others after her 14-year-old daughter was approached outside the school.

She said: "When she finished school on Wednesday there were six men outside the school handing out anti-vaccine leaflets.

"There were things like 'it's your body, your choice' and 'the vaccine is dangerous' on the leaflet and they were being given to children.

"They were being targeted and they were quite big men.

"Men should not be waiting outside schools to talk to children, it can be intimidating for them.

"Regardless of the message they are trying to send, that is not the right way to do it.

"It has been reported to the school, and to the police, the school said the police are dealing with it.

"I want to warn other parents though that these men are outside schools trying to talk to children and give them these anti-vaccine leaflets."

A 64-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been released under investigation while enquiries continue and has been served with a Community Protection Notice (CPN) which sets out several conditions he must adhere to.

A 42-year-old man from Leavesden has been released under investigation while enquiries continue and has been issued with a Community Protection Warning (CPW), which sets out several conditions he must adhere to.

A Community Protection Warning is issued first, if that is breached a full Community Protection Notice is issued.

Conditions include:

> Not to enter any educational premises or grounds connected to and managed by any educational establishment save for the purposes of collecting any child for which you have parental responsibility of or for attending any courses for which you are enrolled.

>Not cause intimidation to any persons attending or in the vicinity of any educational establishment, this behaviour includes but is not limited to:

-Approaching persons in the vicinity of said establishment

-Stopping vehicles in the vicinity of said establishment