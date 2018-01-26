Try your hand at short mat bowls at Sandy club

Sandy Town Bowling Club is offering free use of its Short Mat Bowling facility at Sandy Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesdays during February.

Short mat bowling is played on a ‘mat’, which is shorter than a standard bowling green, but can be rolled up and stored away.

Club secretary Michael Groom said: “We started playing on our new short mat last year and it has been a success so now we are able to invite non-members to try out short mat bowls for free during February.”

Bowlers must wear flat-soled shoes, such as trainers. All equipment and advice is supplied free. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Contact Michael Groom on 01767 227523 for details.