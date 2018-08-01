Trio arrested after being found with wraps of powder in Hemel town centre

Three men were arrested in Marlowes last week on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, after being discovered with wraps containing white powder.

Police officers were on patrol when they approached a parked vehicle on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 24.

A search revealed the wraps as well as a quantity of cash.

A 29-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead, a 30-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead and a 30-year-old man from Dunstable, were all arrested and taken into custody.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Craig Flint said: “We are continuing our proactive work to tackle drug dealing and associated criminality across Dacorum.

“As part of this we are constantly building intelligence around those suspected of being involved and will use any means available to us to bring people to justice.

“If you have information concerning the supply of drugs, please report it to police.”

Anyone with information can contact the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.