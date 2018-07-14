Tring website makes the finals of business awards

Tring Buzz has made it through to the finals of the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards

The online hub and business directory that champions independent businesses in Tring and the surrounding area is a finalist in two categories – Business Women of the Year and Website of the Year.

After beginning life as a grassroots social media campaign, Tring Buzz is fast gaining recognition as a respected and trustworthy community voice.

The SME Hertfordshire Business Awards are aimed at celebrating the county’s trailblazers, rewarding business excellence and entrepreneurship, as well as recognising effort and dedication across 20 award categories.

This year’s winners will be announced at a ceremony attended by hundreds of local businesspeople at Tewin Bury Farm. Welwyn Garden City, on July 26.

Tring Buzz was launched by Tring mum Katy Murray in October 2016, originally as a blog designed to connect local independent businesses, including freelancers missing a regular workspace community. Regular interviews with local businesspeople coupled with an active social media campaign have since won it more than 6,000 followers across its three social media platforms.

Katy said: “I’m thrilled for Tring Buzz’s success to be recognised in this way.

“My vision for the brand began as a quest to find flexible and local work having had my second child.

“Completing the highly regarded Digital Mums social media training gave me the impetus and confidence to promote the blog to a wider community, leading to a fantastic swell of local support which has really touched me and my business partner, Matthew Bishop, underlining all of our hard work.”

See www.tringbuzz.com