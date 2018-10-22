Tring students join rooftop celebration

The construction of Tring Park School’s £5.9 million boarding house and teaching facilities has reached an important milestone, which was celebrated with a traditional ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Staff from construction firm Stepnell were joined by the school principal and deputy plus head boy Jack Stewart and head girl Jessica Pritchard for the event.

Designed by Burrell Foley Fischer architects, the four-storey student accommodation and study facility will provide 70 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and private study spaces, five teaching spaces, four common rooms, two staff apartments and a theatre workshop.

Stepnell is using off-site construction techniques to speed up the delivery of the building, optimise quality and create efficiency savings through initiatives such as modular bathroom pods.

These will be built in a factory and delivered on site where they will be lifted and installed straight into the building.

Stepnell contracts manager Jamie White said: “We’re delighted to have reached this significant milestone in the construction of this fantastic new accommodation which will be a great addition to the school.

“Reaching the topping out is a proud moment for everyone involved in the project as the building really starts to take shape.

"Work is progressing well, and our team will be making a start on fitting the brass copper sheeting and timber cladding around the outside of the building, which will give the new facility its modern, natural look.”

The new accommodation is due for completion in spring.