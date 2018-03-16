Tring schoolgirl’s funky design comes out on top

Fourteen-year-old Bella Coe, from Tring School, is pictured in a Mini car featuring her winning pop art-inspired design on the roof.

Bella and the rest of the Year 10 GCSE Graphic Products students at the school were set the task of creating eye-catching designs to go onto the roof a Mini, as part of their coursework.

Working with Tony Reeves, from Specialist Cars Mini, Tring, the students visited the Cow Roast showroom to learn about the vehicle and its long history.

The designs were then presented to Tony, who came into school to award prizes for the three best ideas.