Tring Park graduate Carly Paoli enlists helps of current students for debut UK headline show

A former Tring Park School for the Performing Arts pupil will make her debut headline UK show with the help of some current students.

Carly Paoli will be top bill at the Cadogan Hall in London tonight, and has enlisted the help of the Tring Park 16 choir – recent winners of the BBC’s Songs of Praise talent competition – to help her on her big night.

Carly, who was on a music theatre course at the school 10 years ago, is one of the rising stars of the classical crossover world.

She has duetted several times with Andrea Bocelli and José Carreras – the latter of whom duets on her album ‘Singing My Dreams’, which was released last year to great acclaim.

And she already has a profile in Italy, where Pope Francis chose one of her songs to be the theme for his jubilee year.

Speaking to the Gazette, Carly said: “We have got some incredible musicians performing on the stage along with us.

“And I have the Tring Park 16 forming part of the choir, and I will also be doing two duets with them. Hopefully the audience sing along!”

As well as Tring Park 16, Carly will be joined by Grammy-Award winner conductor and composer Steven Mercurio, Italian phenomenon Federico Paciotti, world renowned flautist Andrea Griminelli and the 65 piece ABIAH Symphony Choir.

Carly added: “I can’t wait. It is very special to be sharing the evening with my old school. We will certainly have some surprises in store for the audience.”