Tring opticians see a good way to help people

Staff from Specsavers Tring dropped off a package of goods to DENS Foodbank before Christmas, donating over £120 worth of non-perishable food items and household items.

These will be used to help people using the local homeless charity’s services, including emergency and short-term accommodation, day centre and foodbank.

The following week, the team visited St Joseph’s Care Home in Tring, dropping off hampers for the residents and treating them to VIP glasses cleaning services.

Armed with cleaning spray and cloths, staff gave residents’ glasses a good clean and handed out festive mince pies.