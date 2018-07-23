Tring nurse is named in top 70

A Rennie Grove Hospice at Home trustee has been named as one of the top 70 most influential nurses and midwives in the past 70 years.

Pippa Nightingale is chief nurse and director of midwifery, based at Chelsea & Westminster NHS Foundation Trust, and is also a CQC specialist advisor.

Pippa, who lives near Tring, has been a supporter of Rennie Grove for many years.

Drawn up as part of the NHS’s 70th anniversary celebrations, the list recognises inspirational nurses and midwives from the birth of the NHS in 1948 to the present day.

It has been compiled by a team led by Prof Jane Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer for England, on behalf of the UK Chief Nursing Officers, with Nursing Standard magazine and its publishers, RCNi.

In a piece on the Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals website, Pippa said: “It’s a huge honour... but all nurses and midwives make their own personal positive difference to patients, women and babies.

“A career in nursing and midwifery is incredibly rewarding. I think it is something you need to experience to understand.”

Pippa joined the Rennie Grove board of trustees last year, saying: “I feel I have had a privileged and exciting career in the NHS and as a senior nurse leader, and I would like to give my time and clinical expertise to a very worthy organisation which makes such a difference to many people and their families in the last few days and weeks of their lives.”