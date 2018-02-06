Tring gets ready for Spring Fayre

Tring Together is gearing up for the Tring Spring Fayre, a fortnight of events celebrating the arrival of spring.

The fair, which this year runs from April 28 to May 12, aims to bring the community together and promote wellbeing through healthy outdoor pursuits.

It includes guided walks, Tring Job Show, New Moon Ceilidh, FOTCH Family Fun Day, a wedding fayre with a difference and a spring photographic competition plus local sports club events.

The launch day is from 10am to noon on April 28 on Church Square, featuring a petting zoo, charity stalls, music from BURP and the photo competition launch plus Tring Farmers Market.

See www.tringtogether.org.uk