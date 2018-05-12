Tring fundraiser a sell-out success

The Tring Spring Ceilidh, on April 28, was a resounding success, raising £501 for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

The ceilidh was organised by Ivinghoe-based New Moon Morris along with Tring Together, as part of the Spring Fair, with all profits going to the hospice charity.

Tickets sold out and the Nora Grace Hall was filled with experienced barn dancers and beginners, dancing to local ceilidh band Pickled Tink, with New Moon Morris dancing and playing music during the interval.Pickled Tink generously waived their usual fee to increase the amount raised for charity.

Helen Waterhouse and Christian Taylor of New Moon Morris presented the cheque to Rennie Grove’s Amy Bottali, centre.