Tring Fire Station wins HEART award

Tring has been named Herts Fire and Rescue Service’s retained station of the year.

Tring beat off stiff competition from last year’s winner, Kings Langley, as well as Hoddesdon, to win the accolade at the eighth HEART awards.

The station, which is crewed by part-time on-call firefighters, has taken on extra responsibilities, including water rescue and becoming the first on-call station in the county to take part in the ambulance co-responding pilot.

Chief Fire Officer Darryl Keen said: “I was delighted to present the award to Tring Fire Station.

“As well as responding to emergencies in their area, the crew have volunteered to take on extra specialist roles.

“Despite these additional demands, the station has maintained a high level of availability and scored top marks in the recent audit.

“The crew have also built strong links with their local community, carrying out important safety and fire prevention work in the town.”

The HEART Awards acknowledge the achievements of the county council’s Community Protection staff.