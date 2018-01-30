Tring drama school kids prepare to tread the boards

Final preparations are being made ahead of a one-off show at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre on Sunday, featuring singing, dancing and dramatic performances from more than 250 local children.

The performers, aged four to 17, are all members of Allstars Academy performing arts school, with bases at Cow Roast, near Tring, and Princes Risborough.

There will be two performances of the show, called Allstars Together, at 3pm and 6.30pm.

Proceeds from programme sales will go to the Hospice of St Francis.

For more information and to book tickets, see www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre