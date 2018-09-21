Tring curry house comes second at national awards

Tring restaurant just missed out on top spot at the national curry awards on Monday.

Olive Limes, in Tring, were shortlisted for the Most Wanted Restaurant of the Year‘in the South East region.

The curry house was awarded second place at the black-tie ceremony in Copthorne Hotel, Dudley.

Ala Uddin, general manager at Olive Limes, said: “Olive Limes were proud runners upon the night amongst tough competition.

“The team at Olives Limes enjoyed the awards, great food and entertainment.

“It was a new experience for us and one we hope to repeat again next year.”

The 8th annual English Curry Awards 2018 was to recognise and reward the hard work, and dedication of the country’s curry houses.

Mr Uddin added: “Thank you to everyone that nominated us for the English Curry Awards.

“We are humbled by your support and we are excited to represent our region on the national stage.”

Irfan Younis, chief executive of Oceanic Consulting, the event sponsor, said: “They have not only faced the recent challenges but have indeed grown from them.

“The curry industry represents so much more than just food, it celebrates history, and community and we cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of the sector at the awards ceremony.”