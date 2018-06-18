Tring charity cycle for Pepper Foundation

Pepper Foundation supporter Mike O’Gorman is aiming to cycle the distance from Liverpool’s Cavern Club to Tring, in aid of Pepper, which funds the Rennie Grove hospice at home children’s nursing team.

With sponsorship and donations, Mike hopes to raise 10 days’ funding – £1,850 – during the course of his ride.

Mike starts his cycle on Friday evening at Pound Meadow, Tring, when Pepper has a fundraising concert featuring The Dung Beatles and The Pepper Singers.

Mike will start static cycling again throughout Saturday, Tring Carnival Day, and he hope supporters will throw some change into his bucket or sponsor him at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MikeGorman2