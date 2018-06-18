Tring beauty queen’s Sri Lanka visit

A beauty queen from Tring joined other Miss England award winners to help victims of the Sri Lankan flood disaster during a sightseeing trip.

Deputy Miss England and Miss Hertfordshire 2017, Rachel Pitman, was one of a team of Miss England beauty queens who were invited by hotel and hospitality company Premier Ceylon to work with the local charity Sarvodaya Movement, which helps in natural disasters.

During the visit, the girls packed relief bags to help the victims displaced by flooding caused by the unusual extreme weather conditions.

More than 130,000 Sri Lankan people have lost their homes and 18 people lost their lives due to the recent monsoon rainfall on the island.

Charity founders Dr A.T. Ariyaratne and his wife, Neera, gave the beauty queens a tour and presentation about the charity’s lifesaving work then took them on an emotional visit to an orphanage for babies and toddlers.

During the week-long trip, the Miss England award winners also took part in a fashion show and photo shoot and visited a sea turtle sanctuary.