Tribute to Kings Langley man killed in collision during bike ride home

The family of a ‘colourful’ and ‘generous’ man who was killed as he cycled home from work have paid tribute to him.

Nick Keeler, aged 44, was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Radlett Road, Aldenham in the early hours of Sunday, February 11.

Nick, who lived in Kings Langley, worked for the food delivery company Just Eat as a customer operations advisor where he was well known for his eccentric ways of dressing in flares and in colourful clothing.

His nephew and best friend, 28-year-old Rob Lloyd said: “He loved the eighties, he liked his flares and even wore them to work. He was colourful there is no doubt about that. He was just unique.”

Following his unexpected death, employees at Just Eat have held a ‘Dress Like Keeler’ day in Nick’s memory.

Nick had strong environmental beliefs, which led him to give up driving instead getting in the saddle to get about.

He always cycled to work in Borehamwood covering 30 miles in a round trip whatever the weather.

His mum Monique said: “He would go through three or four bikes a year because of the mileage.

“He loved his work and enjoyed being with people. Every night when he came home from work he was in a good mood.”

Nick was also was a talented semi-professional golfer during his teenage years and later in life worked as a photographer before joining Just Eat around five years ago, where as part of his role he helped train newcomers.

He spent spare time doing litter picks in Kings Langley, and also enjoyed playing darts.

Monique said: “He always saw a bright future for everyone and despite what has happened, Nick would have wanted everyone to celebrate his life.

“ He will be truly missed and we will carry his memory in our hearts forever.”