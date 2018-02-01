Travellers cause chaos at shocked Hemel Hempstead play centre as police are called for assault

A popular new play centre was left shocked when a group of travellers tried to host their own kids’ party without paying – and caused police to be called regarding an alleged assault.

Parents and children were enjoying the new facilities at DJs Play Park in Jarman Park when the group stormed in, before being ‘aggressive and rude’ with both staff and customers.

One parent, who did not wish to be named, said: “They came in and caused absolute havoc. It felt like there was 30 of them who just barged through.

“It looked like they wanted to hold a children’s party, but didn’t want to pay.

“They set up at one of the play areas. The men were being very intimidating.

“We had just got the kids their meals but were asked to leave. I felt really sorry for the poor staff who were working there.”

Herts Police confirmed it had been called to the play park at 5.20pm on January 23, to reports of a woman being assaulted – she later decided to take no further action.

A spokesman for the play park said: "On behalf of all staff at DJ’s Play Park, we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the period of time the disturbance took place late on January 23.

"Since our opening in October we’ve proved to be an overwhelmingly popular addition to the town and thank our already loyal customers for their ongoing support and look forward to welcoming many more, to our outstanding play centre.

"Given the nature of the incident, police officers were asked to attend and our appreciation extends to them and our own team members for their swift and professional response to this matter. We’ve got robust policies and procedures in place which all our team are both confident and competent in adhering too.

"At all times, the safety of our customers remains paramount and the correct safety procedures were taken by the DJ’s team onsite to ensure this.”