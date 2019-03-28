Road off magic roundabout to close after suspected gas leak in Hemel Hempstead

A 15-metre stretch of St Albans Road off the magic roundabout will be closed from April 7 until April 21 to allow investigators to repair a suspected gas leak.

The closure will enable engineers to dig down to an intermediate pressure gas main and locate and repair a suspected gas escape.

A signed diversion will be in place via Leighton Buzzard Road, Link Road, Redbourne Road, Swallowdale Lane and Maylands Avenue.

Engineers will work to locate and fix the repair as soon as possible using minimum dig technology where possible to speed things up.

Local gas supplies are not expected to be interrupted during the work and local shops and businesses will remain open as normal.

For more information visit: www.roadworks.org/?106583729

To find out more about Cadent‘s gas mains work go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk

Suspected gas escapes should be reported on 0800 111 999