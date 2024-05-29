Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dacorum drivers could face traffic delays of up to 30 minutes from this evening (Wednesday).

The M1 Southbound will be closed, between junction 10 to junction 9, from 10pm. The lane closures are expected to cause delays between 10 and 30 minutes, until works are completed by 5am tomorrow (Thursday May 30).

During the same period, slight delays of under 10 minutes, are expected on the M1 northbound, near junction 9 due to an exit slip road and lane closure, with diversion routes in place.

And, later next month, from 10pm June 10 to 5am June 11, slight delays are expected along the M1 both directions, between junction 9 to 10 due to lane closures.

There are a few closures in place this week. Photo: David Davies PA

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.